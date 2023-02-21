Chrysalis Advisory and TriNetX Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Support Research Teams Across Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 4:00 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Chrysalis Advisory, also known as Chrysalis Health Group, Australia’s specialist health and medical research consulting, growth, risk, and clinical advisory group.

The goal of the collaboration is to extend the availability of consulting services to healthcare organizations in the region who are in need of assistance with designing a governance framework for the secondary use of real-world data (RWD) for clinical trials, real-world evidence (RWE) generation, and scientific publications.

"This is an exciting opportunity that combines the expert consulting services of Chrysalis with TriNetX’s market-leading platform and global network to benefit research teams and the patients under their care across health systems in Australia and New Zealand," said Nick Northcott, Chrysalis Managing Partner.

TriNetX is the world’s largest and fastest growing collaborative research network comprised of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies around the world. TriNetX puts the power of RWD into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich RWE generation.

Chrysalis’ mission is to enable evidence-based care by supporting health systems with the development of sustainable research and innovation strategies for growth, adherence to governance regulations, improving efficiency and cost effectiveness of operations, as well as serving as a steward of research integrity in compliance with the Code for the Responsible Conduct of Research.

"Our collaboration with Chrysalis can help healthcare organizations who require the development of a new governance framework prior to leveraging real-world data for sponsored and investigator-initiated clinical and observational research," said Niharika Anand, Regional Director, APAC Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Chrysalis Advisory

Founded with a purpose to enable evidence-based care, Chrysalis Advisory, is a leading full-service health and medical research consulting firm based in Australia. Chrysalis is deeply committed to supporting health systems, innovators, researchers and clinicians through its expert growth, risk, and clinical advisory services enabling clients to build the strategy, structure, capabilities and operating model required to enable evidence based care and bring new therapies, products, and interventions to market. For more information, visit Chrysalis Advisory at https://www.chrysalisadvisory.com.au or follow @Chrysalis Health Group on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

TriNetX

Bill Stetson

(857) 285-6038

[email protected]

Chrysalis Advisory

Nick Northcott

+61 8 7081 1515

+61 1300 287 173

[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms