ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-02-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.340 13.21% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.000 -13.42% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.660 9.09% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 12.730 -8.81% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.600 9.09% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.240 -7.05% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.740 8.82% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.080 -6.32% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 29.090 7.74% EVT – EVT LIMITED 13.170 -6.06% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.570 6.10% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.045 -5.86% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.045 6.09% ALU – ALTIUM 37.690 -5.78% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.640 5.79% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.225 -5.04% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.400 5.26% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.220 -4.95% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.215 4.88% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.550 -4.18% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.390 4.52% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.200 -3.93% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.505 4.51% IPH – IPH LIMITED 8.150 -3.66% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.065 4.41% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 18.620 4.37% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.760 -3.34% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.865 4.22% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.940 4.02% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.245 -3.11% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.040 4.00% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 3.88% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.940 -2.97% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 84.970 3.81% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.620 -2.95% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.955 3.80% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.270 -2.81%

