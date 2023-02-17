Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Feb 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:51 AM

By Greg Peel

By the end of today, around 110 companies covered by FNArena database brokers will have reported earnings. By the end of next week, plus the last couple of days of February the following week, there will have been in the order of 350 companies reporting. That gives you an idea of what’s to come.

Right now the beat-to-miss ratio, as assessed by FNArena, is running roughly even. Yesterday was a good day. But as Karen Carpenter said, we’ve only just begun.

Note also that as the earnings season shifts into top gear, trailing ex-dividends begin to build in number each day as well.

The minutes of the February RBA meeting are due on Tuesday, not that there’s much more that could be revealed. The countdown to the following week’s GDP result begins, with numbers for December quarter wage price index, construction work done and private sector capex due.

The ECB and RBNZ both hold policy meetings.

After a long weekend in the US, the minutes of the Fed meeting are also due next week, along with data for new home sales, consumer sentiment, PCE inflation and a revision of the December quarter GDP result.

Tuesday brings flash estimates of February PMIs from across the globe.

