FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-02-2023

Australia | 4:08 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABP)) - Abacus Property
  • ((AMP)) - AMP
  • ((ASX)) - ASX
  • ((BAP)) - Bapcor
  • ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
  • ((CQR)) - Charter Hall Retail REIT
  • ((CDA)) - Codan
  • ((DTL)) - Data#3
  • ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings Australia
  • ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
  • ((GMG)) - Goodman Group
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
  • ((IPH)) - IPH
  • ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
  • ((NCM)) - Newcrest Mining
  • ((NWH)) - NRW Holdings
  • ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
  • ((ORA)) - Orora
  • ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
  • ((SRV)) - Servcorp
  • ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
  • ((S32)) - South32
  • ((SUL)) - Super Retail
  • ((TLS)) - Telstra Group
  • ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal

