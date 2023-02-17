FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-02-2023

Australia | 4:08 PM
Today's Reports:
- ((ABP)) - Abacus Property
- ((AMP)) - AMP
- ((ASX)) - ASX
- ((BAP)) - Bapcor
- ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
- ((CQR)) - Charter Hall Retail REIT
- ((CDA)) - Codan
- ((DTL)) - Data#3
- ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings Australia
- ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
- ((GMG)) - Goodman Group
- ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
- ((IPH)) - IPH
- ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
- ((NCM)) - Newcrest Mining
- ((NWH)) - NRW Holdings
- ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
- ((ORA)) - Orora
- ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
- ((SRV)) - Servcorp
- ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
- ((S32)) - South32
- ((SUL)) - Super Retail
- ((TLS)) - Telstra Group
- ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
