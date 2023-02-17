ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-02-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 14.390 7.39% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.670 -14.97% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.100 6.29% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.550 -13.81% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 18.100 4.50% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.940 -8.92% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.040 4.47% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 112.620 -7.76% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.200 4.23% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.970 -7.18% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.140 3.70% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.310 -6.10% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.750 3.59% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.730 -5.86% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.225 3.38% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.405 -5.81% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.900 3.20% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.200 -5.80% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.430 3.00% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 3.270 -5.76% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 2.94% XRO – XERO LIMITED 77.760 -5.64% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.175 2.94% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.440 -5.33% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.880 2.67% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.550 -5.15% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.180 2.61% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.575 -4.96% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.055 2.43% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.555 -4.89% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.780 2.37% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.870 2.31% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.505 -4.75% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.000 1.74% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.820 -4.74% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.390 1.71% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.910 -4.71% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.950 1.64% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.520 -4.09%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms