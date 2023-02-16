ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-02-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.330 14.83% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.135 -13.36% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 33.200 14.25% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -10.53% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 17.320 9.97% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.090 -9.92% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.900 9.85% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.045 -6.70% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 122.100 9.25% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.130 -5.75% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.555 8.82% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.800 -5.41% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.440 8.78% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.540 -4.87% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.205 7.89% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.725 -3.97% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.660 7.60% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.520 -3.66% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.635 7.57% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 63.270 -3.36% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.610 7.49% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.880 -3.23% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.150 7.48% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 3.060 7.37% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.380 -2.98% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.600 7.14% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.020 7.09% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.160 -2.93% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.050 6.35% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.490 -2.93% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.960 -2.81% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.460 6.13% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.005 -2.43% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.050 6.02% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.455 -2.35% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.350 5.77% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.655 -2.24%

