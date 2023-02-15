ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 15 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.470
|14.40%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.510
|-13.56%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.190
|8.57%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.200
|-9.09%
|GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.940
|8.10%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|15.750
|-8.70%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|225.280
|7.75%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.600
|-6.98%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.450
|7.14%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|13.340
|-6.91%
|CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|103.000
|-5.72%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.730
|5.91%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.645
|-5.15%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.070
|5.42%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|3.700
|-4.64%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.350
|5.38%
|BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED
|83.340
|-4.39%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.520
|4.11%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.210
|3.86%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|22.830
|-4.32%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|3.050
|3.74%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.190
|3.54%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|30.310
|-4.11%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.790
|3.27%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|23.600
|-4.03%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.160
|3.23%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.970
|-3.96%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|8.580
|3.13%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.780
|-3.77%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.670
|3.08%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.370
|-3.52%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.490
|2.95%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|9.610
|-3.51%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|2.820
|2.92%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.840
|-3.45%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|13.640
|2.71%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|3.990
|-3.39%
