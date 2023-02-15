ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 15 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.470 14.40% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.510 -13.56% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.190 8.57% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.200 -9.09% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.940 8.10% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 15.750 -8.70% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 225.280 7.75% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.600 -6.98% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.450 7.14% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 13.340 -6.91% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 6.67% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 103.000 -5.72% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.730 5.91% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.645 -5.15% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.070 5.42% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.700 -4.64% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.350 5.38% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 83.340 -4.39% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.520 4.11% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.210 3.86% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 22.830 -4.32% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.050 3.74% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.190 3.54% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 30.310 -4.11% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.790 3.27% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.600 -4.03% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.160 3.23% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.970 -3.96% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.580 3.13% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.780 -3.77% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.670 3.08% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.370 -3.52% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.490 2.95% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 9.610 -3.51% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.820 2.92% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.840 -3.45% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.640 2.71% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.990 -3.39%

