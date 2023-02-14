The Overnight Report: Damn The Torpedos

Daily Market Reports | 9:09 AM

This story features INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IAG

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7399.00 + 49.00 0.67% S&P ASX 200 7417.80 – 15.90 – 0.21% S&P500 4137.29 + 46.83 1.14% Nasdaq Comp 11891.79 + 173.67 1.48% DJIA 34245.93 + 376.66 1.11% S&P500 VIX 20.46 – 0.07 – 0.34% US 10-year yield 3.72 – 0.03 – 0.72% USD Index 103.35 – 0.28 – 0.27% FTSE100 7947.60 + 65.15 0.83% DAX30 15397.34 + 89.36 0.58%

By Greg Peel

Weak Bias

Yesterday the ASX200 bounced around in a 27 point range never going anywhere. The overlaying macro influence was one of don’t do anything ahead of tonight’s US CPI. The underlying micro influence was provided by a number of earnings reports.

We could sum up the session by noting only one of yesterday’s ASX200 reporters made it on to the top five winners list, while four reporters made the top five losers.

Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) did well and gained 4.5%. Not far off was Endeavour Group ((EDV)) with 4.1%, but missing the podium.

On the flipside, it seems this season’s trend is going to be one of reporting early, ahead of scheduled and traditional slots. Clearly, Star Entertainment ((SGR)) just wanted to get the bad news out there.

Star posted revenue below pre-covid levels citing competition and compliance investment. The company is exposed to regulatory and tax risks, and may write down the value of the Sydney casino. It fell -20.7%.

Fletcher Building ((FBU)) was another to jump the gun, and is looking ahead to soft residential markets here and across The Dutch. It fell -6.3%.

Of those companies which were meant to report yesterday were Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)), which fell -6.5%, Lendlease ((LLC)), down -6.1%, and JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), down -5.1% after warning of tough times ahead.

Not much moving the dial on results were Carsales ((CAR)) and Beach Energy ((BPT)).

Beach nevertheless failed to fire in a strong session for the energy sector (+1.8%), which posted a standout performance on higher oil prices and sudden excitement over China buying our coal again. Not that we didn’t already know that. Staples and communication services posted slight gains and all other sectors closed in the red, led by a -1.4% fall for discretionary (Star).

Outside of the index, one positive reporter yesterday was Audinate Group ((AD8)), which jumped 10.0% to top the ASX300.

The first two weeks of (scant) earnings reports had hinted of a weak result season. The first day of the crowded second half of the month has done nothing to change that.

But tonight’s US CPI has the power to overrule all on the macro front, so local investors are looking to follow Wall Street’s lead, earnings season be damned.

Our futures are up 49 points this morning. Best of luck.

Blind Optimism?

With 80% of the S&P500′s market cap having already reported, Credit Suisse is forecasting overall December quarter US earnings estimates to have contracted by -2.2%, as a result of margin weakness. Earnings forecasts have fallen by -1.7% since the end of the quarter when the historical average is for a 2.8% gain.

If we exclude the tech wreck, GFC and initial covid crash, it’s the biggest decline in 24 years, notes Credit Suisse.

Last night the S&P500 jumped 1.1%.

That’s about half of what was lost last week – the first down-week in 2023. That loss, apart from Wall Street having run a bit hard, was all about Fed hawkishness. Tonight’s CPI numbers are critical to Fed policy, so investors are taking a risk.

Yet Wells Fargo put out a note last night suggesting the bear market is over. This may have spurred some optimism, but Wells also said the bull market is “stuck in a traffic jam”.

The fact is Wall Street is fully expecting another tick down in headline inflation as measured in January. If that is the case, then market upside must surely be limited, especially after last night. If the CPI disappoints, and worse, rises, a very big hole will open up.

CNBC’s bond market commentator suggested last night a tick up would see US bond yields jump around 25 points.

Current forecasts are for the January headline CPI to fall to 6.2% from December’s 6.5%.

Strap in.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1852.60 – 12.90 – 0.69% Silver (oz) 21.93 – 0.04 – 0.18% Copper (lb) 4.02 – 0.06 – 1.48% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 – 0.02 – 1.28% Lead (lb) 0.95 – 0.01 – 0.65% Nickel (lb) 12.02 – 0.49 – 3.94% Zinc (lb) 1.39 – 0.02 – 1.74% West Texas Crude 79.29 – 0.43 – 0.54% Brent Crude 85.90 – 0.49 – 0.57% Iron Ore (t) 123.76 – 0.06 – 0.05%

Slip-sliding away. That seems the current trend for metal prices, base metals in particular.

Yet the Aussie is up 0.5% at US$0.6966.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 49 points or 0.7%.

Ahead of the US CPI, Japan reports December quarter GDP.

Locally we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

Scheduled to report today are the likes of Ansell ((ANN)), Breville Group ((BRG)), Challenger ((CGF)), CSL ((CSL)), James Hardie ((JHX)), Seek ((SEK)) and Sims ((SGM)).

Suncorp Group ((SUN)) goes ex-dividend.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AMC Amcor Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley APM APM Human Services International Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett ARB ARB Corp Downgrade to Sell from Buy Citi ARF Arena REIT Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie AWC Alumina Ltd Upgrade to Lighten from Sell Ord Minnett BWP BWP Trust Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett CCP Credit Corp Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie CIP Centuria Industrial REIT Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett DRR Deterra Royalties Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley EDV Endeavour Group Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS HVN Harvey Norman Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett ILU Iluka Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse JBH JB Hi-Fi Upgrade to Lighten from Sell Ord Minnett MGR Mirvac Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse MPL Medibank Private Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett NAN Nanosonics Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett PTM Platinum Asset Management Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley TAH Tabcorp Holdings Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie TLC Lottery Corp Downgrade to Lighten from Accumulate Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms