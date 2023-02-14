FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2023

Australia | 2:20 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
  • ((AZJ)) - Aurizon Holdings
  • ((BPT)) - Beach Energy
  • ((CAR)) - Carsales
  • ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
  • ((IMD)) - Imdex
  • ((IAG)) - Insurance Australia Group
  • ((JBH)) - JB Hi-Fi
  • ((LLC)) - Lendlease Group
  • ((LIC)) - Lifestyle Communities
  • ((URW)) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor:

Subscribers can access the monitor at any time using this link, Corporate Results Monitor, or via the drop-down menu starting from Analysis & Data on the horizontal bar across the website. Whereas previously the day's (often long) list of reporting stocks and result assessments were made available at day's end, the new format allows us to update more regularly during peak times. The list of the day's reporting stocks will build as each day progresses, and the full table of all result assessments will build each day as the season progresses.

At any time, subscribers can print out the table in PDF form using the button provided.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-02-23

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2023

2:20 PM - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Sprott Fired Up

1:48 PM - Weekly Reports
4
Weak Listings Not Insurmountable For REA Group

10:46 AM - Australia
5
Whitehaven Coal: Opportunity Presents

10:27 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-01-23

Jan 16 2023 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 27-01-23

Jan 30 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Quiet And Positive

Jan 17 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 Jan 2023

Jan 20 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Market On Edge

Jan 24 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 20-01-23

Jan 23 2023 - Weekly Reports