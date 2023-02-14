ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-02-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.720 7.08% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.620 -26.87% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.090 5.46% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.285 -13.76% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.110 4.46% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.155 -8.82% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 7.580 4.41% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 25.640 -8.72% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.320 4.04% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.820 4.00% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.175 -7.89% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.650 3.92% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.120 -7.83% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.140 3.88% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 5.720 3.81% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.610 -7.12% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.230 3.72% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.345 -6.76% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.870 3.57% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.870 -5.43% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.690 3.36% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 20.680 -4.70% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 26.800 3.32% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.715 -4.67% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.030 3.25% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.430 -4.44% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.650 3.17% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.880 -4.43% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 56.480 3.14% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 16.890 -4.31% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 111.620 3.07% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.400 -4.25% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.410 3.06% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.680 -4.23% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.740 3.01% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 87.030 -4.14% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.030 3.00% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.645 -3.73%

