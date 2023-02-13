The Monday Report – 13 February 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

By Greg Peel

Confluence

It was not a good set-up to begin with for the local market heading into Friday’s trade. Momentum that carried the market through January and into February had begun to fade, led by Wall Street, but exacerbated locally by the RBA’s hawkish statement last week.

The S&P500 had closed below support, and on Thursday the ASX200 failed to hold key support at 7500 as well. Wall Street was weak again on Thursday night. The ASX200 opened down on Friday morning and hit its nadir at 11.30am. Nothing happened thereafter.

On top of the RBA’s “more to do” statement on Tuesday came Friday’s Statement on Monetary Policy. Earlier the RBA’s chief economist had made the call that inflation had peaked late last year. In the SoMP, the RBA’s core inflation rate forecast for the December quarter 2023 was raised to 4.3% from a prior 3.8%.

Following Tuesday’s indication that more than one further rate rise is ahead, the market has shifted its expectations for a peak cash rate of at least 3.85% (two more hikes) if not 4.10% (three). The SoMP makes 4.10% sound more likely than 3.85%.

The Aussie ten year bond yield rose 4 points to 3.70% and the two-year 8 points to 3.39%.

We could single out technology (-2.0%) and consumer discretionary (-0.7%) as reflecting higher rate expectations on Friday, with the banks down -0.5% on increased mortgage stress. Real estate only fell -0.3% after a tough week.

Communication services dropped -1.7%, but that was thanks to the day’s earnings reports. News Corp ((NWS)) fell -6.9% on result to be the worst index performer on the day. Part of that weakness was due to its stake in REA Group ((REA)), which fell -2.7%.

Rival companies often fall in sympathy on a bad result from one player, but Domain Group’s ((DHG)) -6.1% plunge on REA’s numbers was one out of the box. There was a hint of REA increasing market share in Australia in Friday's result.

Technology was also impacted specifically by a -6.2% fall for Block ((SQ2)), as it responded to a big fall on result overnight from US rival Affirm.

Thursday night saw big falls in gold and thermal coal prices. On Friday materials fell -1.1%, energy -1.7% and utilities -1.1%.

Was there any saving grace for the market on Friday?