ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-02-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.890 10.04% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.490 -20.74% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.300 6.48% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.810 -15.36% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.270 4.61% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 -10.34% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 4.920 4.46% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.640 -7.26% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.250 4.17% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.170 -6.77% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 7.100 4.11% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.000 -6.54% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.150 3.60% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.450 -6.50% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.020 3.59% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.630 -6.28% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.820 3.30% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.790 -6.14% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.230 3.24% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.760 3.23% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 44.250 -5.08% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.960 3.14% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.370 2.78% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.910 -4.90% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.930 2.45% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.360 -4.78% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.510 2.37% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.190 -4.77% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.540 2.35% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.320 -4.66% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.530 2.35% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.750 -4.63% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.810 2.26% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.560 -4.29% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.890 2.16% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.450 -4.26% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 36.620 2.12% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.930 -4.25%

