Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Feb 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:40 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The US earnings season is now entering its long tail but next week the local earnings season ramps up in earnest. Early indications have not been net positive, but the vast bulk of reports are yet to come.

Major reporters will be highlighted on a daily basis as there are now too many for weekly highlights.

The focus also swings back to the macro next week, specifically US January CPI numbers on Tuesday night. I would not be at all surprised, given fairly swift disinflation evident to date, to see a bump up. That would really put the cat among Wall Street’s pigeons.

Jerome Powell himself highlighted this week that while goods inflation has fallen, elsewhere it has not. Average rents in Manhattan, to pick one example, last month hit an all-time high.

US retail sales numbers for January will also be out next week, along with industrial production, housing starts and the Empire State and Philly Fed activity indices.

The UK reports December GDP tonight and Japan on Tuesday.

Locally we’ll see January jobs numbers on Thursday. Tuesday brings the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

Note that with the first two weeks of the earnings season now complete, the first trickle of ex-dividends is now upon us.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms