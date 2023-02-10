ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-02-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.320 12.54% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.070 -9.32% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.145 7.41% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.310 -8.61% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.630 6.78% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 28.000 -6.88% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.950 6.74% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 -6.42% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.870 6.10% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.040 -6.26% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.720 4.79% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.225 -6.25% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.685 4.58% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 108.720 -6.24% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.540 4.53% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.060 -6.13% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.880 4.02% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.170 -6.06% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.580 3.53% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.575 -5.97% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 3.45% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.080 -5.88% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.880 3.19% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.500 -5.74% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.850 2.94% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.475 -5.45% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.555 2.78% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.930 -5.39% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.900 2.42% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.855 -5.36% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.820 2.40% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 -5.32% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.470 2.17% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.650 2.17% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.610 -5.25% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 14.380 1.63% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.110 -5.13% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.450 1.40% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 54.440 -5.07%

