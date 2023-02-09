ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 09 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.950 8.06% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 7.120 -10.33% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.070 6.60% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.690 -6.66% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.810 5.23% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.020 -6.05% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 3.57% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.040 -5.85% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.460 3.18% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.665 -5.67% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.235 2.92% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.700 -5.56% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.550 2.65% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.890 -5.26% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.820 2.50% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 31.890 2.44% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.810 -4.91% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.630 2.38% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.890 -4.85% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.730 2.19% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.830 -4.69% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.170 2.18% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 20.480 -4.66% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.790 1.82% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.290 -4.58% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.500 1.63% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.130 -4.47% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.510 1.62% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.455 -4.28% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.960 1.54% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.780 -4.05% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 5.540 1.47% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.810 -4.03% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.510 1.43% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.880 1.41% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.610 -3.94% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.910 1.39% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.660 -3.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms