FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-02-2023

Australia | Feb 08 2023

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

((RGN)) - Region Group

((TCL)) - Transurban Group

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor:

Subscribers can access the monitor at any time using this link, Corporate Results Monitor, or via the drop-down menu starting from Analysis & Data on the horizontal bar across the website. Whereas previously the day's (often long) list of reporting stocks and result assessments were made available at day's end, the new format allows us to update more regularly during peak times. The list of the day's reporting stocks will build as each day progresses, and the full table of all result assessments will build each day as the season progresses.