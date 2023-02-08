ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 08 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.970 12.78% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.330 -12.08% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.775 9.15% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.310 -10.65% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.140 7.69% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.535 -6.96% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.635 6.72% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.830 -5.86% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.675 6.01% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.820 -5.37% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.640 5.79% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.120 -5.36% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.720 5.52% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.800 -5.33% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.200 5.26% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.420 -4.72% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.040 4.57% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.930 -4.12% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.920 4.35% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.550 -4.05% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.775 4.03% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.870 -3.69% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.660 -3.62% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.050 3.96% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.000 -3.54% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.500 3.93% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.990 -3.48% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.730 3.80% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.940 3.78% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.145 -3.38% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.105 3.76% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.040 -3.32% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.520 3.75% AMC – AMCOR PLC 16.700 -3.30% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 30.210 3.49% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.520 -2.99% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.195 3.46% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.790 -2.97%

