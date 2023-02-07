ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 07 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.845 6.96% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 29.190 -12.39% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.160 3.70% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.260 -8.03% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 3.57% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.280 -7.69% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.650 3.52% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.895 3.47% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.540 -5.93% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.500 3.45% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.340 -5.82% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.110 3.43% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 18.410 -5.73% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.540 3.36% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.860 -5.58% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.720 3.30% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.740 -5.58% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.585 2.92% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.000 2.74% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.330 -4.35% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 2.70% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.100 2.69% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.050 2.44% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 7.930 2.32% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.170 -3.54% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 2.11% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.580 -3.50% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.470 2.07% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.415 -3.49% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.030 2.02% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 3.060 -3.47% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.550 2.02% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 30.100 -3.34% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.040 1.96% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 21.310 -3.27%

