The Monday Report – 06 February 2023

Daily Market Reports | Feb 06 2023

By Greg Peel

Escape Velocity

For three sessions in a row this week, the ASX200 had failed to break away from the 7500 level, despite morning attempts in each case to do so. It looked very much like the index would need to at least consolidate if not pull back somewhat, before a new offensive could be planned.

Then along came global bond markets.

It began with the Fed on Wednesday night signalling there’s still more to do on top of another 25 point hike, but not that much more. There followed the Bank of England and ECB on Thursday night, each raising by another 50 points, but with the BoE in particular suggesting inflation has peaked.

The result was a rush back into bonds, globally. Yields collapsed across the US, Europe and the UK. Australian bonds had initially been circumspect, moving not much following the Fed initially, but on Friday investors joined in the global stampede.

The Australian two-year yield fell -11 points to 2.98%, and the ten-year fell -16 to 3.38%. Assuming the RBA hikes by 25bp to 3.35% tomorrow, the two-year yield, seen as a proxy for the cash rate, is looking ahead to lower rates, or at least a pause from here.

The only problem is the US rather upset the apple cart on Friday night, but we’ll get to that.

Australia’s banks are forecast to post stellar first half results thanks to rate increases to date, but then struggle thereafter in weaker macro conditions brought about by rate stress. On Friday the bank sector rose 1.2%, as investors weighed reduced stress against the end of rate rises.

Real estate had yet another strong session (+2.4%) on lower rates as one might expect. Consumer discretionary (+1.0%) and industrials (+0.9%) chimed in.

Healthcare was the winner on the day (+2.5%), simply because CSL ((CSL)) has re-awoken, Cinderella-like, this year. It added another 3.0% on Friday.

On the other hand, materials let the side down, falling -1.4%. The iron ore miners were all down on lower prices, and gold took a bit of a dive. Four of the top five index losers were gold miners.

Gold took even more of a dive on Friday night (US bonds are King).

If not for the impact of falling bond yields, the local market may have focused more on Friday on weak earnings results from US Mega Techs, with all of Apple, Amazon and Google falling sharply in Thursday night’s aftermarket. While having little connection to Australian companies, these three are enough to drive Wall Street seriously lower.

Our tech sector still managed to close up 0.6% on Friday, after a Meta-driven 3.2% jump on Thursday.