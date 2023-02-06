Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 06, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Feb 06 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

ACW ALC ARX BPT BUB BXB CXO DRO DUG EMV FDV HLA IAG IMD JRV LYC MAD MCR NEU NXD NXS PBH PPT RMD SHV SUN TSI UBI WTC ZIP

TSI TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $1.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TSI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Second quarter results showed the first positive operating contribution for Top Shelf International, assisted by a doubling in Branded products revenue and a recovery in cash gross margin, explains Canaccord Genuity.

The broker expects the in-market performance of NED Whisky and Grainshaker Vodka will build over 2023 on leverage from brand investment and potential export agreements.

More negatively, the analyst has lingering concerns around capital requirements for the business though ultimately feels a $6.7m cash balance and access to $16.7m in funding will suffice.

The Speculative Buy rating and $1.92 target are retained.

This report was published on January 31, 2023.

Target price is $1.92 Current Price is $1.14 Difference: $0.78

If TSI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.71.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

UBI UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.30

Bell Potter rates ((UBI)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Bell Potter considers the 4Q22 cashflow and trading report for Universal Biosensors.

Receipts from customers slowed in the 4Q22 from the 3Q22 and net cash declined to $26.8m from $28.4m.

The broker's EBITDA forecasts are lowered -11.7% and -9.5% for FY23 and FY24, due to the lower than expected receipts from customers, as the company transitions to the new Sentia platform which remains in a test phase.

Bell Potter doesn't expect significant revenue growth until FY24.

The rating is downgraded to a Hold and target declines to $0.38 from $0.60.

This report was published on February 1, 2023.

Target price is $0.38 Current Price is $0.30 Difference: $0.075

If UBI meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.55.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.55.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WTC WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $62.00

Bell Potter rates ((WTC)) as Hold (3) -

WiseTech Global announced the acquisition of Envase Technologies at a cost of -US$230m which is funded via US$69m in shares and US$161m in cash, notes Bell Potter.

The analyst has updated the earnings models with a -4% reduction in EPS for FY23 and a 1% increase for FY24. Envase is anticipated to contribute to earnings in FY24 and FY25.

A Hold rating and $60 target are retained.

This report was published on January 30, 2023.

Target price is $60.00 Current Price is $62.00 Difference: minus $2 (current price is over target).

If WTC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $65.31, suggesting upside of 8.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.20 cents and EPS of 75.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 82.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 77.3, implying annual growth of 29.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 77.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 17.50 cents and EPS of 95.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 65.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 100.3, implying annual growth of 29.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 60.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ZIP ZIP CO LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.68

Shaw and Partners rates ((ZIP)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners notes that for the first time in three quarters, for Zip Co's quarterly release (2Q) was broadly ahead of the broker's forecasts. It's now felt positive free cash flows may be achieved in the 2H of FY23.

The broker highlights benefits over the 2Q from cost cutting and credit control along with the acquistion of large merchants. Revenue and cash margins of $188m and 2.6% exceeded expectations for $180m and 2.4%.

While margins are trending ahead of the analyst's expectations, the Buy rating and $2.06 target are left unchanged.

This report was published on January 30, 2023.

Target price is $2.06 Current Price is $0.68 Difference: $1.385

If ZIP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 205% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.67, suggesting upside of 0.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -20.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -13.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources