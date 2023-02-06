ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 06 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.200
|11.11%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|10.800
|-13.04%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|24.530
|9.27%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.185
|-9.76%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.135
|8.61%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.130
|-8.13%
|ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
|2.470
|4.22%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|0.580
|-7.94%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.540
|3.70%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.020
|-7.16%
|IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
|3.530
|3.22%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|2.830
|-6.29%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.460
|2.92%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.755
|-6.21%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|13.440
|2.83%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.700
|-6.04%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.665
|2.78%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.420
|-5.84%
|LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.040
|2.77%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.245
|-5.77%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.940
|2.59%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.065
|-5.75%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|4.800
|2.56%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.250
|-5.66%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|2.120
|2.42%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.630
|-5.26%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|24.590
|2.42%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|22.030
|-4.84%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.670
|2.35%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.370
|-4.79%
|VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|3.320
|2.15%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|2.590
|-4.78%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|24.670
|2.15%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.030
|-4.63%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|5.830
|2.10%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.700
|-4.59%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.360
|2.10%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.210
|-4.54%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|8.330
|1.96%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.430
|-4.44%
