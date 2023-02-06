ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 06 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.200 11.11% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.800 -13.04% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 24.530 9.27% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.185 -9.76% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.135 8.61% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.130 -8.13% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.470 4.22% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.580 -7.94% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.540 3.70% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.020 -7.16% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.530 3.22% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.830 -6.29% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.460 2.92% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.755 -6.21% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.440 2.83% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.700 -6.04% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.665 2.78% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.420 -5.84% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.040 2.77% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.245 -5.77% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.940 2.59% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.065 -5.75% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.800 2.56% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.250 -5.66% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.120 2.42% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.630 -5.26% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.590 2.42% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 22.030 -4.84% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.670 2.35% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.370 -4.79% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.320 2.15% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.590 -4.78% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 24.670 2.15% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.030 -4.63% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.830 2.10% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.700 -4.59% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.360 2.10% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.210 -4.54% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.330 1.96% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.430 -4.44%

