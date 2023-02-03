Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Feb 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

With the Fed in the bag, the highlight of next week will be the RBA meeting, at which a 25 point rate hike is also expected. But whereto from there?

On Wednesday, RBA head of economic analysis, Marion Kohler, said the peak in inflation was at the end of 2022, at around 8%, and that inflation will begin to ease over the course of this year.

December retail sales numbers appeared to be a shocker, suggesting consumers are crawling into their caves. House prices continue to decline, with prices down on average -8.6% since the first RBA rate hike, and -14% in Sydney.

The RBA will also issue a quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday.

December trade data are due next week.

The US will also issue trade data, along with consumer sentiment.

China will report inflation numbers, and the UK its December quarter GDP.

With the US earnings reporting season ongoing, the local season ramps up in earnest next week.

Biggies include the likes of Transurban ((TCL)), Amcor ((AMC)), Suncorp Group ((SUN)), AGL Energy ((AGL)), Mirvac Group ((MGR)) and REA Group ((REA)).

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) will provide a quarterly update.

