ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 03 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 41.460 12.85% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.975 -7.58%
PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.290 9.58% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.230 -7.17%
ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.370 9.22% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.800 -6.98%
AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.745 6.43% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.070 -6.76%
APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.720 6.25% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 -5.95%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.665 5.56% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.055 -5.80%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.150 4.89% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.235 -5.73%
URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.750 4.63% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.540 -5.62%
CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.020 4.39% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.435 -5.28%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.330 4.34% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 -5.16%
IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.210 4.31% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.520 -4.24%
MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.440 4.27% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.190 -4.18%
GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.500 4.17% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.820 -4.09%
5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.415 4.04% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.710 -4.05%
PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 26.950 3.93% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.690 -4.01%
SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.215 3.85% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.920 -4.00%
CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.010 3.80% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.710 -3.99%
NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 30.270 3.66% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.640 -3.96%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.000 3.63% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.970 -3.71%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 12.420 3.50% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 -3.70%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-02-23

Feb 03 2023 - Daily Market Reports
2
In Brief: Housing, Travel & Electric Cars

Feb 03 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Feb 2023

Feb 03 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 3 February 2023

Feb 03 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
January In Review: Strongest Start Since 1986

Feb 03 2023 - Australia

Most Popular

1
Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Jan 2023

Jan 13 2023 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-01-23

Jan 16 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Quiet And Positive

Jan 17 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 Jan 2023

Jan 20 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 20-01-23

Jan 23 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Market On Edge

Jan 24 2023 - Weekly Reports