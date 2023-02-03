ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-02-23

Daily Market Reports | Feb 03 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 41.460 12.85% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.975 -7.58% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.290 9.58% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.230 -7.17% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.370 9.22% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.800 -6.98% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.745 6.43% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.070 -6.76% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.720 6.25% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 -5.95% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.665 5.56% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.055 -5.80% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.150 4.89% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.235 -5.73% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.750 4.63% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.540 -5.62% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.020 4.39% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.435 -5.28% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.330 4.34% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 -5.16% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.210 4.31% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.520 -4.24% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.440 4.27% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.190 -4.18% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.500 4.17% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.820 -4.09% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.415 4.04% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.710 -4.05% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 26.950 3.93% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.690 -4.01% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.215 3.85% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.920 -4.00% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.010 3.80% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.710 -3.99% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 30.270 3.66% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.640 -3.96% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.000 3.63% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.970 -3.71% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 12.420 3.50% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 -3.70%

