ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-02-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.170 12.14% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 13.200 -4.76% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.200 11.11% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.460 -4.28% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.020 8.47% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.350 -4.11% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.760 7.98% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.130 -3.63% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.575 7.51% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.230 -3.58% XRO – XERO LIMITED 82.600 7.47% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.690 6.98% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.035 -3.27% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.325 6.85% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.360 -3.20% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 63.530 6.77% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.225 6.52% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.390 -2.69% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 14.930 6.41% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.970 -2.48% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.445 6.25% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 125.430 -2.34% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.720 6.16% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.680 -2.33% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 23.320 6.00% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.790 -2.32% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.360 5.99% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 12.310 -2.30% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 120.930 5.93% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 15.210 -2.12% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.270 5.88% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 88.350 -2.11% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.810 5.88% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.810 -2.09% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.330 5.71% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 9.400 -2.08% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.860 5.52% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.510 -1.96%

