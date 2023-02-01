Lovevery Launches in Australia with Its Award-Winning Early Learning Program

PR NewsWire | 12:01 AM

Identifying Australia as a key market for global expansion, Lovevery will serve families with content for parents and play essentials for children

SYDNEY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lovevery, the global early childhood brand, today announced the launch of its stage-based subscription Play Kits program into the Australian market.

Lovevery launched in the U.S. in 2017 as a startup and has since expanded into a global brand beloved by families in 32 markets worldwide, with more than 30 million playthings shipped since launch, more than 320,000 active subscribers and over $150M USD in subscription ARR and $200M USD in run rate revenue. In 2021, Lovevery raised a $100M USD Series C funding round, led by TCG to support new innovations and grow the business’ international footprint.



Lovevery

"Since day one, the long term vision for Lovevery has been to support families around the world through our early learning program, and when we look at strategic global expansion, Australia tops our list for many reasons," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder and CEO. "While parents everywhere share the same core desire to give their children the best start in life, our insights show just how much Australian parents value child development–from investing in early childhood education through play, to the adoption of Montessori learning principles. Lovevery has developed an approach rooted in decades of well-established child development science that we believe will strongly resonate with Australian families."

The Play Kits program was created from years of play studies, prototype testing, and consulting with leading child development experts to make world-class research and neuroscience simple, relevant, and accessible to parents. Lovevery’s subscription business model evolves with a child as they grow, supporting stage-based learning with research-backed playthings, books, and parent content delivered at each stage of development from birth to age two.

"We have seen increasing interest in Lovevery across Australia and we are pleased to respond to this enthusiasm from prospective customers with the launch of our Play Kits subscription," explained Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder and President. "We are excited to invest in the Australian market. When we began conducting market research in Australia, we realized that Lovevery could serve an unmet need for Australian families with the launch of our early learning program and the convenience that our business model provides to parents."

As a Certified B Corporation™, Lovevery products ship carbon neutral with efficient packaging to reduce waste and are crafted from materials including FSC-certified wood, organic cotton, OEKO-TEX® fabrics, handcrafted felt, recycled paper, soy-based ink, water-based paints, and bio-based plastics. More information on Lovevery’s sustainability initiatives can be found at The Lovevery Commitment .

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery ‘s early learning system supports families with stage-based play essentials for children and multi-channel content for parents. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company’s first product, The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery’s global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with growing multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit: lovevery.com.au.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna MacIntosh | Polkadot Communications

[email protected]

0411 527 756

Marcy Fitzpatrick | Lovevery

[email protected]



The Looker Play Kit by Lovevery

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1990554/Lovevery_Lifestyle.jpg?p=medium600

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1990553/Lovevery_Toys.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1493594/Lovevery_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms