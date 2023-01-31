ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-01-23

Company Price Change Company Price Change
HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.330 6.18% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.780 -24.74%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.300 4.95% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.400 -17.40%
MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.980 4.40% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 -11.86%
WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 36.080 3.77% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.225 -11.76%
CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 18.350 2.69% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 25.170 -11.03%
EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.070 2.55% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.245 -10.91%
COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 17.760 2.36% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.610 -9.63%
RMD – RESMED INC 32.100 2.36% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.430 -7.53%
ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.850 2.21% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.800 -7.51%
GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.560 2.02% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.980 -7.48%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.040 2.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.570 -7.46%
COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 212.450 1.76% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.340 -7.27%
CSL – CSL LIMITED 298.080 1.73% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 -7.14%
DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.320 1.67% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.570 -7.08%
ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.100 1.64% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.815 -6.86%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.760 1.62% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.815 -6.20%
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.830 1.57% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.520 -6.17%
JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 36.440 1.56% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.795 -5.77%
PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 66.850 1.50% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 -5.71%
MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.180 1.46% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.160 -5.69%

