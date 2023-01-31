ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 31 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.330 6.18% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.780 -24.74% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.300 4.95% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.400 -17.40% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.980 4.40% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 -11.86% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 36.080 3.77% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.225 -11.76% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 18.350 2.69% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 25.170 -11.03% EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.070 2.55% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.245 -10.91% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 17.760 2.36% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.610 -9.63% RMD – RESMED INC 32.100 2.36% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.430 -7.53% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.850 2.21% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.800 -7.51% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.560 2.02% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.980 -7.48% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.040 2.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.570 -7.46% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 212.450 1.76% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.340 -7.27% CSL – CSL LIMITED 298.080 1.73% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 -7.14% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.320 1.67% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.570 -7.08% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.100 1.64% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.815 -6.86% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.760 1.62% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.815 -6.20% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.830 1.57% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.520 -6.17% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 36.440 1.56% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.795 -5.77% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 66.850 1.50% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 -5.71% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.180 1.46% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.160 -5.69%

