ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 31 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.330
|6.18%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|5.780
|-24.74%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|12.300
|4.95%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.400
|-17.40%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|4.980
|4.40%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.260
|-11.86%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|36.080
|3.77%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.225
|-11.76%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|18.350
|2.69%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|25.170
|-11.03%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|14.070
|2.55%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.245
|-10.91%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|17.760
|2.36%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.610
|-9.63%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|32.100
|2.36%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.430
|-7.53%
|ABC – ADBRI LIMITED
|1.850
|2.21%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.800
|-7.51%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|7.560
|2.02%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|12.980
|-7.48%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|2.040
|2.00%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.570
|-7.46%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|212.450
|1.76%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|1.340
|-7.27%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|298.080
|1.73%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.300
|-7.14%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.320
|1.67%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|14.570
|-7.08%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|3.100
|1.64%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.815
|-6.86%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.760
|1.62%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|1.815
|-6.20%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|5.830
|1.57%
|MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL
|1.520
|-6.17%
|JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
|36.440
|1.56%
|ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
|1.795
|-5.77%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|66.850
|1.50%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.570
|-5.71%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|4.180
|1.46%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.160
|-5.69%
