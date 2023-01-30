ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 30 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.230 8.85% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.275 -11.29% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.675 8.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.200 -7.10% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.935 7.50% RMD – RESMED INC 31.360 -6.81% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.710 6.94% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.200 -6.43% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 6.90% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.670 -5.63% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.860 6.83% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.055 -4.52% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.820 6.59% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.355 -4.05% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.865 6.13% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 4.890 -3.74% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.780 6.12% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.010 -3.61% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.875 6.06% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.520 -3.56% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.295 5.36% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 60.590 5.23% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.750 -3.15% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.765 4.75% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.180 -3.11% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.390 4.50% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.620 -2.99% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.465 4.49% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.000 -2.91% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.630 4.37% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.025 -2.84% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.190 4.29% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.970 -2.77% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.240 4.18% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.210 -2.75% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.490 4.18% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 -2.51% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 116.700 3.83% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.375 -2.48%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms