Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 20, 2023

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $12.61

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity considers Allkem reported "mixed" results for the December quarter trading update.

Notably Olaroz beat consensus forecasts with production of 4.3kt. Cash costs rose 10% on the previous quarter due to inflationary impacts but were in line with expectations.

Lower concentrate production from Mt Cattlin has shifted the weighting to the second half.

Canaccord Genuity sees the removal of the Argentinian export rebate as a small negative and reduces FY24 EBITDA by -4%.

Buy rating is retained and the target is lowered to $19.80 from $20.40.

This report was published on January 19, 2023.

Target price is $19.80 Current Price is $12.61 Difference: $7.19

If AKE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 57% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.56, suggesting upside of 31.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 115.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.9, implying annual growth of 58.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 152.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 151.7, implying annual growth of 34.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

Jarden rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden highlights Olaroz "hits record production" in the December quarter results for Allkem, while Mt Cattlin came in with a larger than forecast miss with production of 16.4kt against the broker's estimate of 27kt.

The analyst notes that while the James Bay environmental approval has been forthcoming, the Sal de Vida timeline has been pushed back by 6 months and production is now expected to start in the June quarter of 2024.

After a shift in sales forecasts from the 1H23 to the 2H23, Jarden changes EPS forecasts by less than -1% for FY23 and raises the FY24 EPS estimate by 8% after adjusting for better than expected operating forecasts for Olaroz and grade changes at Mt Cattlin.

A Buy rating is retained and the target has shifted marginally to $17.74 from $17.77.

This report was published on January 19, 2023.

Target price is $17.74 Current Price is $12.61 Difference: $5.13

If AKE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 41% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.56, suggesting upside of 31.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 87.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.9, implying annual growth of 58.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 81.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 151.7, implying annual growth of 34.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

ATA ATTURRA LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.93

Shaw and Partners rates ((ATA)) as Buy (1) -

Atturra announced three acquisitions which have the scope to add $65m in additional annualised revenues and in excess of $6m in EBIT according to Shaw and Partners.

The acquisitions are due to be completed by March 2023 and will be funded via a $24m entitlement offer, with the current Chairman and major shareholder accounting for $12.5m.

Shaw and Partners like Atturra's record of 15% organic growth and the move from marginal profitability in FY19 to forecast revenues of $250m and EBIT of $24m in FY24.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price adjusts to $1.15 from $1.05.

This report was published on January 20, 2023.

Target price is $1.15 Current Price is $0.93 Difference: $0.22

If ATA meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.60 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.88.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 2.10 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.92.

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.40

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Calidus Resources reported a new gold discovery at the Blue Spec Project with the drill results showing high grade some 25m below the surface.

The broker also notes a production improvement for the Warrawoona ramp up with the mill processing 191kt of ore in December which equates to December production of 13koz.

Canaccord Genuity anticipates the project will be cashflow positive by the March quarter.

A Speculative Buy rating and an 85c price target.

This report was published on January 19, 2023.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.40 Difference: $0.45

If CAI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 112% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents.

