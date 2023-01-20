ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 20 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.550 13.18% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.375 -8.33% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.800 6.82% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.660 -7.69% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.480 6.16% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.560 -7.69% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.080 5.88% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.455 -7.14% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 24.320 4.87% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.780 -6.64% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.255 4.08% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.570 3.97% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.530 3.92% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.400 -6.04% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.085 3.83% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.760 3.40% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.080 -5.26% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.160 3.35% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.250 -3.76% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.180 3.32% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 4.420 -3.70% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.800 3.23% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 7.450 -3.50% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.550 3.21% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.960 -3.47% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.610 3.21% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.560 -3.40% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.660 3.13% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.745 2.95% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.310 2.75% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.220 -2.85% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.760 2.74% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.860 -2.82% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 2.63% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.180 -2.75%

