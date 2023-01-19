ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 19 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.715 11.72% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.650 -9.19% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.120 8.02% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.785 -7.27% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 5.15% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.585 -6.76% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.870 4.74% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.045 -6.70% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.210 3.77% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.490 -6.67% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 12.360 3.69% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.735 -5.77% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.685 3.69% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.415 -5.67% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 125.960 3.25% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.140 -5.39% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 3.23% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.270 -5.26% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.160 3.23% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.690 -5.06% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.690 2.99% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.620 -3.95% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.610 2.94% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 4.590 -3.77% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 10.690 2.69% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.090 -3.69% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 16.160 2.60% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.950 -3.55% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.200 2.56% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.310 -3.13% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.410 2.17% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.190 -3.10% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.200 2.13% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.810 -2.99% RMD – RESMED INC 33.380 2.11% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.600 -2.95% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.350 2.09% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.665 -2.92% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.980 2.05% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.650 -2.92%

