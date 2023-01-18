ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 18 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.640 16.36% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.535 -6.97% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.160 10.34% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 25.420 -4.79% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 4.770 8.90% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.675 -4.56% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.245 8.89% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.640 -4.53% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.070 8.60% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.205 -4.37% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.540 4.96% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.320 4.92% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.000 -3.54% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.770 4.91% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.840 -3.45% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 107.450 4.57% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.885 -3.28% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.970 4.51% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 87.050 4.30% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.170 -3.13% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.260 4.15% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.670 -2.90% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.540 4.05% SSR – SSR MINING INC 24.690 -2.83% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.390 4.00% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.210 -2.80% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.270 3.86% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.260 -2.70% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.985 3.68% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.540 -2.68% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.460 3.37% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.780 -2.50% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.780 3.19% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.785 -2.46% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 47.980 3.16% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.240 -2.41% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 26.680 3.09% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.440 -2.36%

