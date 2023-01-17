ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-01-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.920 5.49% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.830 -9.41% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.260 5.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.420 -6.56% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.695 4.51% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.210 -5.96% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.000 4.32% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.520 3.83% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.630 -5.73% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 25.880 3.73% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.860 -5.63% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.780 3.31% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.170 2.84% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.890 -4.86% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.130 2.74% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.170 -4.82% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.070 2.71% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.500 -4.68% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.040 2.70% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 6.420 -4.61% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 34.760 2.45% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 26.700 -4.47% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.990 2.40% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.755 -4.36% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.470 2.30% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.020 -4.23% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.220 2.09% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.290 -4.09% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.490 2.04% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.375 -3.85% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 17.150 2.02% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.100 1.99% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.890 -3.78% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 13.450 1.97% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.530 -3.77% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 19.420 1.94% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.530 -3.64%

