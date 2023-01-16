ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 16 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.550 20.88% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.680 -11.55% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.570 13.40% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.065 -6.17% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.545 11.22% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.500 -4.76% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.140 10.78% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.665 -4.32% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.665 9.02% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.500 -3.85% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.870 8.71% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 12.810 -3.76% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.340 7.68% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.110 -3.65% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.350 7.46% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.010 -2.43% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.920 -2.34% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.690 6.98% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.635 -2.31% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.465 6.93% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.510 -2.21% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.770 6.46% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 38.270 -2.12% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.170 6.25% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.590 -2.12% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.790 6.08% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 22.330 -2.06% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.630 5.84% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.400 -2.04% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.925 5.71% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.390 -2.02% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.290 5.45% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.755 -1.95% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.390 5.41% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.710 -1.90% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 5.26% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.305 -1.88% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 4.460 5.19% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.810 -1.82%

