With the Successful Launch of the Fourth Generation Engine, “Technology Chery” Shines Again in Australia

PR NewsWire | Jan 14 2023

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Recently, G4G15, the first model of Chery’s fourth generation engine, was successfully rolled off the production line, and the modified engine will be installed on the new mass production model in 2023.

With the adoption of advanced technologies such as Miller cycle engine, double port fuel injection, stratified cooling of both cylinder block and head, dual thermostat, and exhaust gas recirculation, the G4G15 engine can achieve weight optimization of 30%, fuel consumption reduction of more than 12%, and low-speed torque increase of more than 10%.

In fact, Chery took the engine as its main business first at the beginning of its establishment in 1997. In light of this, Chery has always stayed committed to arduous technological exploration and independent development in the following decades. Whether the ACTECO engine rolled off in 2005 or the third generation of ACTECO 1.6TGDI engine won the title of "China Best Ten Engine" in 2019, Chery has proved that it is not only the first automobile brand with independent intellectual property rights in China, but also boasts the world-class R&D technology of engine.

By force of its powerful technology, Chery’s engines have been exported to the United States (John Deere etc.), Turkey, Germany and Japan (Kawasaki etc.) and other countries and regions. Arguably, thanks to Chery’s focus on engine research and development, its products have been sold well in more than 80 countries and regions around the world, with a cumulative sales volume of more than 11,200,000 units, which can be deemed as a brilliant achievement.

Given that Australia possesses a mature automobile market and has more respect for new technologies, it becomes a place where world-renowned automobile brands compete to enter. Absolutely, this is also a strategic market as well as the RHD market that Chery attaches particular importance to. Therefore, with the launch of the fourth generation engine, Chery intends to introduce products with new power into Australia in time, so that local users can experience the core charm of technology Chery at the first time.

