ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 13 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.490 11.36% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.310 -10.14% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.420 11.07% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.990 -4.09% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.300 8.38% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.030 -3.59% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 81.270 8.24% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.460 6.46% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.135 -3.40% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.270 5.83% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 23.200 5.50% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.920 -2.67% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.170 5.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.370 -2.63% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.790 5.33% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.935 -2.60% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.470 5.11% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.865 5.07% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.650 -2.26% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.220 5.07% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.750 -2.23% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.970 5.00% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.480 -2.18% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.640 4.98% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.585 -2.16% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.370 4.87% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 -2.13% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.190 4.78% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.890 -2.03% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 71.800 4.47% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.740 -2.03% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 12.910 4.03% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 28.640 -1.95% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.430 3.99% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.300 -1.87% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.480 3.94% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.660 -1.87%

