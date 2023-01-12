The Overnight Report: Don’t Stop Me Now!

Daily Market Reports | Jan 12 2023

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7184.00 + 45.00 0.63% S&P ASX 200 7195.30 + 64.30 0.90% S&P500 3969.61 + 50.36 1.28% Nasdaq Comp 10931.67 + 189.04 1.76% DJIA 33973.01 + 268.91 0.80% S&P500 VIX 21.17 + 0.59 2.87% US 10-year yield 3.55 – 0.07 – 1.85% USD Index 103.24 – 0.04 – 0.04% FTSE100 7724.98 + 30.49 0.40% DAX30 14947.91 + 173.31 1.17%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Freddy Mercury could not have written a better impression of Wall Street's mood this week.

The December CPI will confirm inflation is heading south, and for now, that's all that matters.

Ignore further tightening from the Federal Reserve, ongoing hawkish commentary from Fed heads and the fact earnings estimates are being pared back at a speed seldom witnessed outside of global turmoil periods like the GFC and the 2020 pandemic.

On low volumes and with little to no new news to pay attention to, equities and commodities are only looking upwards, with extra support from Treasuries and FX markets.

More positive stimulus is coming from the public debate on US media whether the next Fed hike will be 50bp or 25bp. A slowing CPI outcome favours the latter. Buy more!

The contrast with Australia is remarkable. Yesterday, the local CPI reading (for November) showed 7.3% (5.6% trimmed mean) and journalists went in a frenzy, lamenting the RBA's inability to stop erosion in the Australian consumer's real purchasing power. What wasn't mentioned is that such reading continues to be in line with forecasts expressed long beforehand by the RBA, and others.

Hence why the local share market remained as calm as it did. Record high price inflation? In November? Tell me something new!

The CPI-inspired optimism is by now affecting all risk-on assets with copper breaking through US$9000/tonne for the first time since June, amidst a general uptrend for just about anything. Commodities also continue to be supported by ongoing optimism about the Chinese economy re-opening.

LNG prices in Europe are dancing to their own tune, also because of a mild winter.

The calendar today shows the trade surplus, locally, at 11.30am and PPI and CPI releases in China.

Somewhere in the background a state of chaos descended on US air traffic overnight due to a failure of the FAA pilot notification system. Not that Qantas would have any idea what that looks like, except for the ability to report outsized profits for shareholders.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1877.70 + 0.30 0.02% Silver (oz) 23.41 – 0.18 – 0.76% Copper (lb) 4.07 + 0.15 3.73% Aluminium (lb) 1.22 + 0.03 2.13% Lead (lb) 1.01 – 0.00 – 0.23% Nickel (lb) 11.90 – 0.59 – 4.75% Zinc (lb) 1.44 + 0.01 0.90% West Texas Crude 76.43 + 1.27 1.69% Brent Crude 82.58 + 2.59 3.24% Iron Ore (t) 121.02 + 1.36 1.14%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AGL AGL Energy Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans AX1 Accent Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi BKL Blackmores Upgrade to Buy from Sell Citi BSL BlueScope Steel Downgrade to Lighten from Buy Ord Minnett GNX Genex Power Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans NXT NextDC Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett PLS Pilbara Minerals Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi SWM Seven West Media Upgrade to Accumulate from Lighten Ord Minnett TCL Transurban Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi TYR Tyro Payments Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

