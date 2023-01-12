ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 12 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.960 7.26% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.420 -10.71% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.195 5.41% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.160 4.52% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.920 -3.58% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.565 4.33% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.785 -2.99% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.530 3.69% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.110 -2.63% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.260 3.40% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.250 -1.96% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 3.31% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.615 -1.60% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.145 3.15% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.170 -1.55% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.625 2.85% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.720 -1.36% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.920 2.82% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.750 -1.32% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 22.920 2.78% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.910 -1.09% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.390 2.57% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.050 -0.98% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.830 2.55% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.930 -0.68% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.150 2.47% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 22.560 -0.62% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 30.800 2.46% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.105 -0.45% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.580 2.46% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 28.250 -0.42% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.100 2.42% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 68.730 -0.41% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.650 2.36% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 9.900 -0.40% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.270 2.35% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.140 -0.38% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 9.340 2.30% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.320 -0.38%

