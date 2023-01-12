ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 12 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.960
|7.26%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|4.420
|-10.71%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.195
|5.41%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.160
|4.52%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.920
|-3.58%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.565
|4.33%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.785
|-2.99%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|2.530
|3.69%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.110
|-2.63%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|4.260
|3.40%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.250
|-1.96%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.250
|3.31%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.615
|-1.60%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.145
|3.15%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|3.170
|-1.55%
|MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL
|1.625
|2.85%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.720
|-1.36%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|2.920
|2.82%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.750
|-1.32%
|FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
|22.920
|2.78%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.910
|-1.09%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|10.390
|2.57%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.050
|-0.98%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|6.830
|2.55%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.930
|-0.68%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|4.150
|2.47%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|22.560
|-0.62%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|30.800
|2.46%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.105
|-0.45%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.580
|2.46%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|28.250
|-0.42%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|13.100
|2.42%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|68.730
|-0.41%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.650
|2.36%
|ELD – ELDERS LIMITED
|9.900
|-0.40%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|8.270
|2.35%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|13.140
|-0.38%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|9.340
|2.30%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.320
|-0.38%
