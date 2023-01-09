ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 09 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.745 9.56% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.600 -5.45% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.120 6.67% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 25.490 -3.26% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.300 6.48% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.100 -3.04% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.745 6.43% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.075 5.39% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.070 -2.73% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.630 5.25% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 5.160 -2.46% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.100 5.19% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.905 -1.63% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.080 4.52% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.470 -1.42% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.590 4.26% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.740 -1.33% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.360 4.21% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.885 -1.12% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.480 4.18% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 13.130 -1.06% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.040 4.15% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 27.440 -1.01% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.650 3.77% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.630 -0.78% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.665 3.74% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.930 -0.76% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.990 3.37% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 8.960 -0.67% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.820 3.21% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 27.840 -0.64% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.230 3.15% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.720 -0.63% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.210 2.98% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.470 -0.57% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.810 2.97% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.570 -0.56% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.440 2.95% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.630 -0.52%

