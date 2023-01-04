ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 04 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.830 11.41% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 34.500 -2.38% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.300 11.11% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.185 -2.07% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.210 10.53% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.620 -1.87% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.470 8.60% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.975 -1.74% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.180 8.29% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.960 -1.69% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.590 8.27% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.540 -1.67% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.430 7.50% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.880 -1.52% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.155 6.90% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.680 -1.34% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.235 6.82% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.445 -1.11% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.860 6.63% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.020 -0.98% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.590 6.58% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.560 -0.88% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.240 6.45% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.670 -0.74% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.130 6.10% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 23.630 -0.67% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.185 5.71% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.750 -0.66% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.740 5.59% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 27.610 -0.65% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 5.56% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.830 -0.51% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 5.49% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 6.430 -0.46% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 22.670 5.44% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.430 -0.41% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.870 5.41% SSR – SSR MINING INC 24.150 -0.41% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.580 5.33% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.720 -0.39%

