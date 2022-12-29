UnionPay International Reaches Landmark Cooperation Deal with Australian Digital Photography Online Retail Store, digiDirect

PR NewsWire | Dec 29 2022

digiDirect customers can now use UnionPay for payments on their e-commerce site which started in November 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International (UPI) has reached a cooperation deal with Australian digital photography online retail store, digiDirect, enhancing business localization and enabling customers to conveniently utilize UnionPay for payments on the popular e-commerce website. Extending the UnionPay card acceptance rate, the online payment experience for UnionPay cardholders in Australia will be much improved thanks to the new deal.

Following on from UPI’s and Australian department store David Jones’s announcement of the support of UnionPay cards and mobile payment services, UPI reached a further cooperation deal with digiDirect who have seven brick and mortar stores in Australia to complement their online offerings. The acceptance coverage rate in the e-commerce field has further improved the online payment experience of UnionPay cardholders in Australia.

UnionPay International’s comprehensive business expansion in Australia has laid the foundation for a UnionPay card service system with wide coverage and diverse functions such as university tuition payments, insurance, tourism, municipal utility bill payments, entertainment booking, online shopping, food delivery, among others. UnionPay card acceptance business partners include major Australian banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Westpac Banking Corp (WBC), ANZ Bank, and so on.

UPI’s acceptance coverage rate of automatic teller machines (ATM) in Australia has reached an impressive 98% and over 500,000 local Australian merchants now accept UnionPay cards, with an acceptance rate of 92%, and a mobile payment acceptance rate of 80%. In 2020 UPI reached a deal with BPAY for payments online to meet the daily payment needs of residents and international students in the country.

About digiDirect

With 7 stores across NSW, Victoria, and Queensland (Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane), digiDirect is renowned as the place to visit for all your photo, video, and digital imaging needs.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 2500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and regions with issuance in 78 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

