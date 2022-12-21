ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-12-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.220 12.82% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.575 -7.35% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.955 11.70% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.015 -2.40% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.205 8.56% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.400 -2.04% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.070 8.10% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.325 -1.85% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.275 7.14% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.650 -1.48% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.190 6.73% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.690 -1.43% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.750 6.71% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.450 -1.28% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.550 6.64% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.560 -1.16% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 21.340 6.49% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.880 -1.09% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.740 4.98% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.710 -1.07% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.370 4.87% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.840 -1.03% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.985 4.79% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 2.890 -1.03% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.780 4.46% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.370 -0.86% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.040 4.08% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.580 -0.85% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.210 3.99% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.840 -0.52% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.210 3.76% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.450 -0.41% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.670 3.73% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.570 -0.32% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.300 3.59% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.855 -0.27% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.730 3.41% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 23.830 -0.21% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.290 3.20% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 30.260 -0.07%

