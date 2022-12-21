ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-12-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.220
|12.82%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|1.575
|-7.35%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.955
|11.70%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.015
|-2.40%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|1.205
|8.56%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.400
|-2.04%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|3.070
|8.10%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.325
|-1.85%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.275
|7.14%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|12.650
|-1.48%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.190
|6.73%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.690
|-1.43%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.750
|6.71%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|22.450
|-1.28%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.550
|6.64%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|2.560
|-1.16%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|21.340
|6.49%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.880
|-1.09%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.740
|4.98%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|3.710
|-1.07%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.370
|4.87%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|3.840
|-1.03%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.985
|4.79%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|2.890
|-1.03%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|10.780
|4.46%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|10.370
|-0.86%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.040
|4.08%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.580
|-0.85%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.210
|3.99%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.840
|-0.52%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|2.210
|3.76%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|2.450
|-0.41%
|ABC – ADBRI LIMITED
|1.670
|3.73%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|12.570
|-0.32%
|HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT
|1.300
|3.59%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.855
|-0.27%
|ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP
|2.730
|3.41%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|23.830
|-0.21%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.290
|3.20%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|30.260
|-0.07%
