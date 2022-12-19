The Monday Report – 19 December 2022

Daily Market Reports | Dec 19 2022

By Greg Peel

Not So Bad

The ASX200 predictably fell -87 points in the first ten minutes on Friday as the computers reacted to Wall Street’s plunge, matching the futures’ prediction. But immediately the buyers stepped in and by mid-afternoon, the index was down only -20-odd points.

It is not that Australia won’t be caught up in a global recession, but Australia’s economy does not specifically match that of the US or other developed world economies, with perhaps the exception of Canada.

On Friday morning it was the resource sectors leading the fightback, with at one point the energy and materials sectors the only two to be in the green, although a not unusual Friday afternoon sell-off did put paid to the rally for materials and it ended down -0.8%, with energy up 0.4%.

It was largely a case of coal versus the rest.

Industrials was the only other sector to ultimately close in the green (+0.4%) after Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)) announced it had sold its OneRail coal haulage business and the stock rose 4.0%.

Technology was unsurprisingly the worst performer (-2.0%) as it followed the Nasdaq but the real damage was done by the banks (-0.9%), which don’t much like economic slowdowns, along with healthcare (-1.8%) and discretionary (-1.1%).

Retailers assure us it’s going to be a bumper Christmas. We’ll see.

Utilities was the other poor performer (-2.1%) as the energy retailers continue to be sold down in the face of possible further regulatory intervention.

Australian bond yields were little moved on Friday, saving real estate (flat) for once.

The selling on Wall Street continued on Friday night although there was some fightback from the lows before the close.

As we move into the holiday season locally, and schools break up, this week will likely be lively on thin volumes and investors may be looking to pare back positions before hitting the beach, in case things get uglier offshore.

Or, as Friday would suggest, there could be some bargain-hunting. To fall only -0.8% against an S&P500 fall of -2.5% is not a bad effort.

If you are hitting the beach and you’re in the east, be sure to take a jumper.