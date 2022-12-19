ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 19 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.200 10.60% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.150 -18.92% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.765 5.52% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.120 -18.46% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 76.020 5.20% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.125 -13.79% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.755 4.86% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.590 -11.94% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.990 4.76% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.350 -10.98% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.480 4.50% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 93.690 -10.18% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.900 4.32% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.360 -8.88% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.490 4.01% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.480 -8.57% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.490 3.83% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.580 -7.94% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.540 3.67% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.370 -7.81% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.290 3.57% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.200 -7.78% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.735 3.52% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 35.410 -7.52% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.020 3.38% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.495 -7.43% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.235 3.35% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.080 -7.30% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.630 3.28% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.910 -6.83% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.600 3.11% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.650 -6.78% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.750 2.90% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.040 -6.73% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.960 2.86% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 12.280 -6.33% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.675 2.76% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 19.100 -5.86% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 2.70% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 -5.76%

