ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 19 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.200
|10.60%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.150
|-18.92%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.765
|5.52%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.120
|-18.46%
|BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED
|76.020
|5.20%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.125
|-13.79%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.755
|4.86%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|0.590
|-11.94%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.990
|4.76%
|29M – 29METALS LIMITED
|2.350
|-10.98%
|UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED
|3.480
|4.50%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|93.690
|-10.18%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|2.900
|4.32%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|2.360
|-8.88%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|6.490
|4.01%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.480
|-8.57%
|MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL
|1.490
|3.83%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.580
|-7.94%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|2.540
|3.67%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.370
|-7.81%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.290
|3.57%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|10.200
|-7.78%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.735
|3.52%
|JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
|35.410
|-7.52%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.020
|3.38%
|ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
|1.495
|-7.43%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.235
|3.35%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.080
|-7.30%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.630
|3.28%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.910
|-6.83%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|10.600
|3.11%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.650
|-6.78%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|23.750
|2.90%
|SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
|1.040
|-6.73%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.960
|2.86%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|12.280
|-6.33%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.675
|2.76%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|19.100
|-5.86%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.190
|2.70%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.290
|-5.76%
