ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-12-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.070 4.66% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.030 -11.43% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.200 3.87% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 -7.87% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.820 3.65% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.880 -6.27% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.630 3.43% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.750 -6.25% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 10.360 2.98% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 21.860 2.97% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.980 -4.85% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.950 2.58% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.700 -4.76% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.550 2.43% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.840 -4.66% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.690 2.28% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 82.000 -4.66% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.040 2.23% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.350 -4.40% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.690 1.96% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.320 -4.34% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.185 1.72% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.215 -4.33% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.540 1.60% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.065 -4.05% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.080 1.32% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.615 -3.91% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.410 1.26% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.000 -3.85% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.920 1.15% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.885 -3.80% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 1.14% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.670 -3.75% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.770 1.14% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.810 -3.47% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.600 1.12% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.730 -3.37% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.910 1.03% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.430 -3.09%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms