Versius adopted for gynaecological and urogynaecological procedures at Frances Perry House

Versius has been introduced at Frances Perry House, a private women’s hospital in Melbourne to offer patients access to the benefits of robotic surgery for complex cases including hysterectomies

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CMR Surgical – the global surgical robotics business – has announced the installation of its first Versius® Surgical Robotic System in Melbourne, Australia at Frances Perry House. Frances Perry House, a maternity and women’s health hospital, is part of the global Ramsay Health Care Group, which provides health care through a global network of clinical practices across Australia, Europe, and Asia.



Dr Salwan Al-Salihi of Frances Perry House with the Versius surgical robot.

Versius is being introduced as part of a gynaecology and urogynaecology surgical robotics programme at Frances Perry House. Frances Perry House now becomes the second hospital in Australia to install Versius, following Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, and the first for Ramsay Health Care globally. Versius has been supplied by LifeHealthcare, a leading medical device distributor in Australia and New Zealand.

The programme, which has already completed over 50 successful cases, aims to significantly increase patient access to minimal access surgery (MAS), which is associated with benefits including quicker recovery time and less scarring for patients. Versius is uniquely designed to meet the needs of gynaecological and urogynaecological surgical teams performing abdominal and pelvic surgery.

Versius provides enhanced 3D HD vision offers surgeons a high level of accuracy when performing complicated procedural steps, which is significant in narrow areas like the female pelvis. Combined with the suite of small fully wristed instruments, this gives surgeons greater precision, control, and dexterity inside the patient.

Shaune Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Frances Perry House commented: "We are excited to implement our surgical robotics programme. We are passionate about providing high quality care and better outcomes for our patients; the introduction of Versius combined with the development of our 4th theatre earlier in this year represents an exciting time for the Frances Perry team."

Dr Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer of CMR Surgical said: "We are delighted to see more women being able to benefit from minimally invasive robotic surgery as its use is expanded in gynaecology. This is an incredibly exciting milestone in CMR’s story, gynaecological procedures currently make up one in five of all cases performed by Versius. We’re thrilled to be able to support more women undergoing MAS and increasing access to world class surgical care."

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About Ramsay Health Care Group

Ramsay Health Care (Ramsay) provides quality health care through a global network of clinical practice, teaching and research. Ramsay Health Care’s global network extends across 10 countries, with over eight million admissions/patient visits to its facilities in over 532 locations.

Ramsay Australia has 72 private hospitals and day surgery units in Australia and is Australia’s largest private hospital operator. Ramsay operations include mental health facilities as well as the operation of three public facilities. In addition, Ramsay has established the Ramsay Pharmacy retail franchise network which supports more than 59 community pharmacies. Ramsay Australia admits more than one million patients annually and employs more than 31,000 people.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

About LifeHealthCare

LifeHealthcare is a leading independent provider of healthcare solutions in Australia and New Zealand bringing healthcare professionals innovative medical devices by partnering with world class companies who share the vision of innovation and making a real difference to people’s lives.

LifeHealthcare has been recognised as one of the Financial Times 1,000 High Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific. In May 2018 LifeHealthcare was acquired by Australasia’s largest private equity fund, Pacific Equity Partners, a market leader that has been recognised as a Top 20 Consistent Performer Globally by Prequin. For further information, please visit www.lifehealthcare.com.au

