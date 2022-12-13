ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 13 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.375 14.58% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.640 -10.49%
AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.600 8.24% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 5.930 -8.06%
29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.490 7.33% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.460 -5.15%
BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 9.660 6.86% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.290 -4.92%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.120 5.95% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.200 -4.76%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.900 5.88% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.900 -4.56%
IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.090 5.82% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.515 -4.42%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.195 5.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.325 -4.41%
PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.100 5.26% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 20.230 -4.21%
SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.600 5.26% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.340 -4.13%
SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.435 4.82% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 84.980 -3.76%
CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 7.670 4.64% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33%
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.310 4.38% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.905 -3.21%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.550 4.36% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.500 -3.10%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.990 4.33% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.680 -2.86%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.040 4.08% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.560 -2.77%
ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.570 4.05% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.700 -2.76%
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.670 4.04% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.700 -2.58%
CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 14.760 3.87% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.590 -2.48%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.490 3.74% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.985 -2.48%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

