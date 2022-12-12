ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 12 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.700 9.38% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.200 -19.46% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.130 6.10% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.360 -9.92% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.195 5.41% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.475 -8.65% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.700 5.26% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.190 -7.82% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.665 4.72% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.180 -7.69% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.290 4.11% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.230 -7.52% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.720 4.02% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.875 -7.41% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.650 3.79% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.570 -6.56% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.445 3.49% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.310 -6.06% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.670 3.09% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.095 -5.60% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.045 2.96% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.920 -5.42% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.715 2.88% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 35.100 2.69% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.620 -4.74% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.670 2.64% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.910 -4.71% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 4.830 2.55% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.330 -4.66% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.210 2.44% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.935 -4.59% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 2.33% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.320 -4.53% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 171.500 2.06% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.140 -4.46% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 5.020 2.03% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.755 -4.43% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.560 1.99% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.985 -4.11%

