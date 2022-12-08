ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 08 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.300 13.11% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.820 -20.42% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.150 7.98% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.180 -9.92% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.920 6.96% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.875 -8.09% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.125 4.65% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.790 -7.49% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.340 4.62% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.790 3.95% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 7.260 -5.10% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 3.88% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.110 -5.08% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.985 3.68% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 25.610 -4.97% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.900 3.57% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.480 -4.88% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.640 3.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 -4.63% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 12.770 2.98% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.185 2.78% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 34.450 -4.31% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.185 2.78% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.695 -4.14% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.375 2.74% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.890 -4.12% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.150 2.68% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.650 -3.99% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.195 2.63% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.505 -3.81% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 13.790 2.53% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.390 -3.70% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 6.350 2.42% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 13.290 -3.70% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 3.010 2.38% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.940 -3.59% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.670 2.30% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45%

