ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 07 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.365 7.35% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.065 -12.70% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 5.14% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.640 -9.89% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.960 3.66% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 -7.69% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.480 3.33% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.690 -7.38% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 3.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.160 -6.90% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.060 3.00% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.635 -6.62% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.100 2.75% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.250 -6.30% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.800 2.56% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 13.450 -6.08% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.205 2.50% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.150 -5.93% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.530 2.41% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 63.880 -5.84% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.230 2.41% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.760 -5.80% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.170 2.27% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.190 -5.60% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.710 2.17% ALU – ALTIUM 36.500 -5.46% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.340 1.94% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.680 -5.35% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 13.240 1.92% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 53.170 -5.34% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 4.860 1.89% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.610 -5.09% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 11.850 1.80% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.665 -5.00% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.360 1.74% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.980 1.63% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.985 -4.83% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.270 1.62% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 -4.65%

