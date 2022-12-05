ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 05 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.315 16.67% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.210 -12.50% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.820 8.88% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.205 -10.87% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 7.32% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.585 -7.58% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.030 6.86% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.890 -7.38% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.895 5.28% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.240 -6.42% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.835 4.38% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 116.130 3.74% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.415 -5.68% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.145 3.62% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.355 -5.33% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.340 3.58% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.610 -5.14% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.785 3.48% IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.540 -4.90% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.400 3.45% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 9.920 -4.62% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.420 3.24% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.310 -4.38% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 3.03% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.640 -4.21% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.450 2.84% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.590 -3.72% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.760 2.81% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.550 -3.60% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.950 2.79% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.770 -3.54% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.640 2.72% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.550 -3.51% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 18.230 2.70% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.260 -3.42% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.340 2.66% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.840 -3.27% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.720 2.64% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.190 -3.25%

